Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $8.34 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.15% of Owl Rock Capital worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,861,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,787,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after purchasing an additional 875,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,886,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,754,000 after purchasing an additional 786,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,382,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 395,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ORCC opened at $13.65 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.39.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.12%.

Owl Rock Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.