Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Lowers Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,797 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Callodine Capital Management LP raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 439,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 129,548 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $39,247,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $21.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 116.21%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.48%. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 31.00%.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,080 shares of company stock worth $457,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

