Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 210,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 576,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 48,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

Shares of SLRC opened at $15.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $33.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of SLR Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $17.25 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of SLR Investment to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

SLR Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.