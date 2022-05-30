Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 1,618 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned 0.31% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLX. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,722 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,147,000 after buying an additional 225,662 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 240.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,596,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after buying an additional 1,127,773 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,369,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 23,160 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Gordon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $105,910 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.06 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.08. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

