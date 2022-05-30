Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Sells 89 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 15.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 8,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.35 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.