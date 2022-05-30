MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,373,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the April 30th total of 1,597,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 618,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

MEGEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,335. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.33. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $17.71.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

