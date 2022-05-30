MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.77

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.77 and last traded at C$22.74, with a volume of 219434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.96.
A number of brokerages have commented on MEG. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.95.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.
In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$724,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,956. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$1,808,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,688,132.90. Insiders have sold a total of 565,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,268 in the last ninety days.
MEG Energy Company Profile (TSE:MEG)
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
Recommended Stories
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.