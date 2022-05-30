MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.77

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$22.77 and last traded at C$22.74, with a volume of 219434 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.96.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEG. Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$19.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.62. The firm has a market cap of C$6.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. Research analysts forecast that MEG Energy Corp. will post 2.9300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeremy James Gizen sold 33,700 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$724,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,956. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 84,900 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total transaction of C$1,808,743.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 313,932 shares in the company, valued at C$6,688,132.90. Insiders have sold a total of 565,332 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,268 in the last ninety days.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

