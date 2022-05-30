Meme 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Meme coin can currently be bought for $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Meme has traded flat against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00199428 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003702 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000537 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010668 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001230 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.37 or 0.00320708 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Meme Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars.

