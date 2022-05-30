Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) to announce $130.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $132.46 million and the lowest is $127.98 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $130.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $586.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $567.72 million to $622.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $653.06 million, with estimates ranging from $638.86 million to $666.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on CASH. StockNews.com raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

CASH traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

In other news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2,079.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

