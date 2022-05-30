Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Increased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,897 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $39,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $251,000. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 170.8% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 35.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $1,190,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 220.2% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,329,000 after purchasing an additional 75,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $62,927.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,279,275 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.24.

FB stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $195.13. The company had a trading volume of 879,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,445,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $528.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

