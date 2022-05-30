Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the April 30th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of MTAL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.88. 60 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,971. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. Metals Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,461,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,992,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

