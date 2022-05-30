Metatron Capital SICAV plc Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Metatron Capital SICAV plc acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 7.7% of Metatron Capital SICAV plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,696,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,955 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,474,847,000 after purchasing an additional 97,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,944 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,920,776,000 after buying an additional 48,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,081,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,916,156,000 after buying an additional 51,967 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 570,736 shares of company stock worth $76,036,551 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $90.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,255.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,890. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,044.16 and a 12 month high of $3,042.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,494.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,686.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

