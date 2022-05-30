Metronome (MET) Price Tops $1.56 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 30th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00005109 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $27,957.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 296.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12,479.87 or 0.40754741 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.79 or 0.00482624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,133,157 coins and its circulating supply is 13,988,583 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars.

