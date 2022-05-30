MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,375 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGM. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

