Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Microvast stock. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 341,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Shares of MVSTW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,929. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

