Mina (MINA) Market Cap Reaches $476.84 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00002995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $476.84 million and approximately $27.24 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 190.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13,440.70 or 0.44227356 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001307 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00482738 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008535 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 523,841,458 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.