Mint Club Hits One Day Trading Volume of $807,189.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mint Club has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and approximately $807,189.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mint Club has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017821 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000324 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011371 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

