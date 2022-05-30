Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Reaches Market Cap of $1.14 Million (mIAU)

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded 58.5% lower against the dollar. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $1,929.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00003366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 396.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11,824.86 or 0.39121458 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003306 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00487817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00033990 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008643 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Gold Trust

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust Coin Trading

