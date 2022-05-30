Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Tops One Day Volume of $165.00

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $85,587.91 and approximately $165.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00015945 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 405.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12,038.97 or 0.39782687 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.32 or 0.00486827 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033783 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008645 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 17,737 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.