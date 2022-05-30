Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,577 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth about $46,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $87.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.62%.

ROST has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

