Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $126.46 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.29 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.83.

Capital One Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.