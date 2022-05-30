Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $459,000 Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $156.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $141.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.34 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock valued at $912,048,947. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

