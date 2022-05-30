Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $671,000 Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

UPS opened at $182.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

