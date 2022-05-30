Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $835,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery purchased 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.