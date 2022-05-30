Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Has $920,000 Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.20.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $165.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.76 and a 200-day moving average of $218.86. The company has a market capitalization of $163.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $481,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,740,301 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.