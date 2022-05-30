Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $100.30 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $92.88 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.