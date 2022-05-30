Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. Sells 647 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDIV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 451,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 351,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 190,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $44.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.46. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $38.07 and a 1-year high of $45.64.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.