Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 840,800 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the April 30th total of 1,258,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,802.7 days.

OTCMKTS MTLHF remained flat at $$5.73 during trading hours on Monday. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.15.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

