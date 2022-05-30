Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 441,909 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 3.86% of Moelis & Company worth $158,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MC. FMR LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Moelis & Company by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,494,000 after acquiring an additional 69,625 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Moelis & Company by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $312,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $46.81 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

