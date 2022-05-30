MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGUGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MOGU opened at $2.10 on Monday. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

About MOGU (Get Rating)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.