MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Update

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NYSE:MOGU opened at $2.10 on Monday. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MOGU by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MOGU by 142.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of MOGU in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products, including beauty products and accessories provided by third party merchants.

