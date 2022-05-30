Monero Classic 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $26,275.00 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $26,275.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $203.78 or 0.00654139 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 32.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

