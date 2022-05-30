Monero Classic Price Tops $0.29 (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000919 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $26,275.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.78 or 0.00654139 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000157 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

