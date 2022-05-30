MONK (MONK) Trading 26.4% Lower Over Last Week

MONK (MONK) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. MONK has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $316,272.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MONK coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MONK has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001999 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Coin Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MONK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.