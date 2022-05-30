Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will announce $12.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.68 million and the lowest is $12.55 million. Monroe Capital posted sales of $12.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $51.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.15 million to $52.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $55.76 million, with estimates ranging from $50.21 million to $61.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $12.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 49.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Monroe Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,694. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $220.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $650,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Monroe Capital by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

