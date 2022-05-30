MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $9,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $3,846,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,913,000 after acquiring an additional 118,048 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,743,000 after acquiring an additional 63,650 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new position in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $1,265,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in MSA Safety by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 20,766 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.86.

MSA Safety stock opened at $129.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.35 and its 200-day moving average is $137.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $172.31. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.70 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. MSA Safety had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $330.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 408.90%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

