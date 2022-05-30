M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Plans $1.20 Quarterly Dividend

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

M&T Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. M&T Bank has a payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect M&T Bank to earn $16.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB stock opened at $180.80 on Monday. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $128.46 and a 1-year high of $186.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.10.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.91.

In other news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 545,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,511,000 after buying an additional 319,116 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth $53,996,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after buying an additional 316,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,134,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,841,000 after buying an additional 157,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,855,000 after buying an additional 126,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.