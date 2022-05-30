Multiplier (BMXX) Market Cap Hits $7,609.38

Multiplier (BMXX) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Multiplier has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $7,609.38 and approximately $394.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 173% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.58 or 0.64625948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00472840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

