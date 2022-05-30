Murchinson Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Murchinson Ltd. trimmed its stake in Globus Maritime Limited (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Murchinson Ltd. owned approximately 2.55% of Globus Maritime worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Maritime in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Globus Maritime stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.99. 9,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,274. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.01. Globus Maritime Limited has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Globus Maritime ( NASDAQ:GLBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.63 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 12.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Maritime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

