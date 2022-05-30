Murchinson Ltd. Invests $4.39 Million in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Globalink Investment makes up approximately 0.4% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLLIU. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $3,087,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Globalink Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Globalink Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.
GLLIU traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.98. 9,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,569. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.53.
Globalink Investment Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire business in the technology industry within the e-commerce and payments sectors in North America, Europe, South East Asia, and Asia excluding China, Hong Kong, and Macau.
