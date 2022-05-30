Murchinson Ltd. Makes New Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,085,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $247,878,000. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 23.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1,058.4% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 1,908,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,582 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,347,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $81,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,318 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,784,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $954,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,706 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,591,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,629,000 after acquiring an additional 807,402 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 961,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,365,000 after acquiring an additional 549,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.27.

Shares of NYSE:QSR traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.14. 169,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.35 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.85.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

