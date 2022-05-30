Murchinson Ltd. Purchases New Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $400,464,000 after buying an additional 116,574 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after buying an additional 173,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,407,981 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $245,228,000 after buying an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $132,151,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 722,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,681,000 after buying an additional 12,668 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on MKSI shares. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.56.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total value of $44,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MKSI stock traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $122.41. 25,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,854. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.21.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.12. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

