Murchinson Ltd. Purchases Shares of 765,317 Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BENE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 765,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Benessere Capital Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 5.14% of Benessere Capital Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Context Advisory LLC raised its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 28.3% in the third quarter. Context Advisory LLC now owns 28,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,302 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Benessere Capital Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Benessere Capital Acquisition by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benessere Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $888,000. Institutional investors own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BENE remained flat at $$10.29 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,836. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-focused companies in the North, Central, and South America.

