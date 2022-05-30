Murchinson Ltd. Takes $2.52 Million Position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Arisz Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARIZU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in Arisz Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,409,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Arisz Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000.

NASDAQ:ARIZU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19. Arisz Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $10.53.

Arisz Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue targets in the healthcare industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

