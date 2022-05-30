National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-$6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE NFG traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.27. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,844. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.90. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

In related news, COO Ronald C. Kraemer sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,055 shares of company stock valued at $8,761,924. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth about $238,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.