National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE NHI traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $966,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors (Get Rating)
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
