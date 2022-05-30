National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.32-$4.42 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NHI traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $58.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 23.40 and a quick ratio of 23.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.09. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $69.23. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.97.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Health Investors by 25.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 37,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the third quarter worth about $966,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 346.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 153,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 118,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

