Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives $15.70 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Nel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 11.40 to 11.10 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Nel ASA from 24.00 to 23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

NLLSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,098. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.66.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

