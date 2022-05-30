NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,732 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 58,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEO shares. StockNews.com raised NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In related news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEO stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.89. The company had a trading volume of 61,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,526. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 7.64.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

