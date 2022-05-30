NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,394,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,174 shares during the quarter. NetEase accounts for 5.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of NetEase worth $141,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTES stock traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.00. 102,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,950. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.12. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.62 and a 12 month high of $119.61.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $6.73. The firm had revenue of $23.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 18.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 40.97%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTES. Citigroup cut their price objective on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NetEase in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

