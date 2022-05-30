Neutrino USD (USDN) Trading Up 1% Over Last Week

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $823.87 million and approximately $15.25 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00003204 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 87% lower against the dollar and now trades at $974.20 or 0.03173061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003255 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.67 or 0.00464696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00033605 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008484 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 837,611,963 coins and its circulating supply is 837,611,364 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.