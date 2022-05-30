New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of New Age Metals stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Monday. 40,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,758. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

