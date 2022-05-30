New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,600 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the April 30th total of 196,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of New Age Metals stock remained flat at $$0.06 on Monday. 40,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,758. New Age Metals has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.
